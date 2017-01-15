NAF pledges to provide logistics in Northeast reconstruction

Advertisement

The Nigerian Air Force has pledged to provide logistics during the rebuilding of the northeast ravaged by over seven years of insurgency.

While receiving members of the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, revealed that the Air Force was setting up an operation theatre for the hospital in Bama as part of efforts to improve health care for Internally Displaced Persons in the region.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Mr Tijani Tumsah, explained that the committee was negotiating a loan facility of about $400 million from the World Bank and the African Development Bank to commence the project.

“We seek the collaboration of the Nigerian Air Force in a lot of areas. Some of the areas include using your experiences in countering violent extremism, disarmament, mobilisation, re-integration of civilian JTF, counter-radicalisation programmes, construction and renovation of schools and roads among others,” he told the Air Chief.

Assuring the committee of the force’s support, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, said: “I want to say that we are open anytime you feel that we can be of support to you and we are most willing to support in the area of reconstruction and renovation.

“We have also made it clear that we have directorate of works that is building our works and renovating accommodation in all our barracks. They are building the post-housing projects for our officers and we believe that they are there and if there is need for us to support your reconstruction efforts we will not hesitate to deploy them to see how they can assist you”

The Chief of Air Staff further assured the committee members that the Air Force could help move materials from any part of Nigeria to Maiduguri through its C-130 aircraft, which he said could carry up to 20,000 kilograms.

“We are willing to support you and give you this aircraft,” he added.