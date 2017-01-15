Government can’t fight corruption – Falana

Advertisement

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, has said for any fight against corruption to be effective it must be championed by the citizens rather than the government.

According to Falana, since corruption was perpetrated by people in position of authority, it would be unrealistic to expect the government to effectively fight corruption.

“No government all over the world fights corruption, because the people in government are the most corrupt. It is the duty of Nigerians to take over the fight and own it; otherwise you cannot abolish corruption in Nigeria,” Falana declared.

The human rights lawyer spoke on Sunday in Ikeja alongside others at the 13thedition of the annual Gani Fawehinmi lecture.

The theme of the lecture for this year was, “Nigeria Anti-corruption war: Wither the legal profession and the judiciary?”

Apart from Falana, others discussants at the lecture, which was delivered by Prof. Omotoye Olorode, include Prof. Jacob Dada of The Gambia Court of Appeal; Mr. Delete Adesina (SAN), Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), the Chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Adesina Ogunlana, among others.