Kwara launches N41m micro-credit loan scheme for women

Advertisement

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State had launched a N41 million micro-credit loan scheme for the empowerment of women in the 16 local government areas that spread across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Ahmed said this while delivering his speech during the women empowerment programme in Ilorin.

He said his administration was committed to supporting the course of the women folk in the state.

He noted that women were critical to achieving the shared goal of prosperity.

The governor presented cheques for N20 million to the first set of beneficiaries, also promised that the remaining N21 million would be disbursed in the next few weeks.

Ahmed urged the beneficiaries to promptly repay their loans as at when due and to make judicious use of them.

Advertisement

He also disclosed that the state government had put in place different programmes to educate and empower both women and youths in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Asiat Saka, in a keynote address said the state government was committed to full integration of women into the developmental process to enhance their capacities for improved economic, social and political status.

The commissioner also recalled the efforts by the government to address the special needs of the vulnerable groups in the state, especially women, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities.

Saka commended the wife of the governor, Omolewa Ahmed, for her remarkable role in championing the cause of women, children and other vulnerable persons in the state through her pet project, Leah foundation.