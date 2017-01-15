Police Inspector, eight others killed by herdsmen in Niger

Advertisement

Nine people including a Police Inspector and a Superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Rafin Gona and BCC Gbagyi villages in Bosso local government area of Niger state.

The weekend attack also left 6000 people displaced and properties, including farm produce, houses and belongings worth N700 destroyed.

Sources said that the Inspector of police and an Assistant Superintendent officer of the NSCDC went on rescue mission but were killed during the attack.

The attack is the latest in the spate of attacks by Fulani herdsmen on Gbagyi and other communities in the state which have left over 200 people dead.

The Chairman of Bosso local government area, Alhaji Isah Wakili said that after killing the villagers, the unknown herdsmen set their farm produce, which includes yams, maize, guinea corn, grand-nut and millet ablaze.

Speaking to newsmen after conducting a sympathy visit along with Senator representing the area, Senator David Umaru and the House of Representatives member, Salihu Shandafi, Wakili said that more bodies were still being recovered from nearby bush.

” I can tell you that almost all the houses in the villages including yam and corn barns were completely burnt in the attack. We put the estimate of all damaged properties to over N700m”.

Senator David Umaru representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly described the attack as barbaric, inhuman and a dastardly act.

“What I have seen is heart breaking. It is act of wickedness and complete disregard to human life. This is a very serious problem, a lot of people have been displaced. Most of them have fled from their houses and even if they were here, they would not have anywhere to stay because their houses have been burnt including cloths and food barns. This kind of situation is not acceptable”.

He called for the state government to take decisive action to stop the reoccurrence of such attack adding that government should also act fast in providing relief materials to the victims to prevent humanitarian crisis in the affected villages.

He assured that the attacks of the herdsmen will soon come to an end adding that a lasting solution will be found by the Senate towards ending herdsmen/ farmers clash in the senatorial zone.

“The Senate has set up a committee on this Fulani herdsmen and communal clashes I will liaise with the committee to also look into this problem in this constituency”