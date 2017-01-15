89 students renounce membership of cults in Nasarawa

Advertisement

Eighty-nine cultists from five tertiary institutions in Nasarawa State have renounced their membership.

The National Coordinator of National Campus Cult Eradication Foundation, Samuel Ejembi, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the group which is a non-governmental organisation, is working in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force to eradicate and rehabilitate cultists.

He said that the cultists were students from the Federal University, Lafia; Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, College of Agriculture, Lafia, College of Education, Akwanga and the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, respectively.

He said that, “eight of the cultists are from FUL, 43 from NAPL; eight from COAL, 15 from COEA and 23 are from NSUK.”

He said that with the support of the Inspector General of Police, the group recently rehabilitated 53 cultists from different cult groups across various tertiary institutions in Benue State.

“Since inception in 2011, this NGO had helped and rehabilitated 12,000 cultists from various tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Training, Sani Muhammed, said the leaders of the NGO were former cult-members who renounced their membership voluntarily.

Muhammed, who is the Assistant Grand Patron of the group, said the police was supporting the group to eradicate and rehabilitate ex-cultists and encourage them to have a new lease of life.

He advised members of the public, especially, the youths to desist from cult activities, saying it could prevent them from being recruited into the police and other law enforcement agencies.

One of the cultists, who renounced his membership, Kingsley Samuel, said he joined the group from his secondary school through the influence of his friends but had regretted all that he had done.

Samuel advised other cultists renounce their membership before it is too late.