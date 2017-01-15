Aregbesola commends Buhari, security agencies for subduing Boko Haram

Advertisement

‎The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, ‎the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security organisations in subduing the activities of the Boko Haram group in the North Eastern part of the country.

‎The Governor, while addressing the people at the grand finale of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Military Cenotaph, Osogbo, lauded security agencies in the country for destroying the Sambisa Forest base of the group. ‎

Aregbesola stated that the nation will not forget the gallant soldiers and security officials whose lives have been lost in the cause of putting down the Boko Haram uprising.

He commiserated with the Government and people of the Northern States of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and others caught in the throes of the group, whose people have been brutalised, killed or kidnapped and many who are now in Internally Displaced Persons camps.

Aregbesola, who described peace as the indispensable means of existence, said the roles being played by the security agents in the country to continuously engender peaceful coexistence among Nigerians can never be over-emphasized since the discovery of Nigeria.

He held that the impacts of the armed forces towards the realisation of peace, unity and stability of the Nigerian society had been a driven force in placing the country towards the path of greatness.‎

Governor Aregbesola added that the annual remembrance of fallen heroes and survivors of the Nigeria Army will be incomplete if the country fails to retrace its past and device popular means of living in unity.‎

Aregbesola said: “Boko Haram represents clear and unmitigated evil and is unreservedly condemned.

“Of course, any group that embraces violence cannot be regarded as representing Islam or any religion.

“Every religion preaches peace, love and good neighbourliness.

“We must not forget however the roles of extra-judicial killing and disregard for due process of law in the emergence of this group and the havoc it wreaked on our nation and people.

“Law enforcement agencies must therefore shun arbitrariness, impunity and disregard for the laws of the land.

“I must commend the efforts of our armed forces and other security organisations, particularly the commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Service Chiefs, every soldier and security operative in the region, in subduing this group and for destroying its base in the Sambisa Forest.

“There are those who still daily fan the embers of religious discord, inciting one religious group against another.

“Even ordinary cases of law infraction requiring law enforcement action must be projected to fit into the narrative of ethno-regional and religious division in a way that promote mutual antagonism and distrust.

“We must all in our little (or big) ways refrain from anything capable of inciting one group against another and precipitate or exacerbate conflict.”

Aregbesola stated that the best way to honour the memory of the country’s departed heroes and making sure their efforts are not in vain is for all Nigerians to prevent the outbreak of conflicts and hostilities.

He also noted that all governments, institutions and agencies must guard the constitution jealously to prevent its breakdown.

According to him: “We must protect our federalism, defend the right of opposition and minorities in our midst.

“We must all embrace the democratic method and means for pressing demands and conflict resolution.

“May the peace of God reign in our land and may our soldiers death never be in vain.”