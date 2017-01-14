We’ll make Lagos Africa’s commercial hub – Ambode

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has said he remains committed to transforming the state from Nigeria’s commercial hub to being the centre of commerce and tourism in Africa, just as London is the hub of commerce and tourism in Europe.

He said the vision to create a more prosperous and safer Lagos remained on course, and that all efforts would be geared towards achieving the desired result.

Speaking when he received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, the governor recalled the historical ties between Nigeria and Britain, and promised to uphold and scale up the relationship for the benefit of the people.

The governor said he would ensure the protection of British nationals and their investments in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Habib Aruna, quoted Ambode as saying, “We are doing everything to make sure that we take as much as possible from the expertise of the British companies.

“We know that as Lagos continues to be the commercial capital of Nigeria, whatever it is that we do together will obviously grow the Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria, because 67 per cent of almost all the commercial activities in the country take place in Lagos.”

Responding, Arkwright said his visit was principally to advance the partnership between his country and Lagos, saying the state, being the heartbeat of Nigeria in terms of business, was central to his vision of promoting trade, investment, job creation and growth between Nigeria and Britain.

“I assure you that the United Kingdom will be your partner in this,” he added.

The governor, who also played host to the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Barnhard Schlagheck, gave an assurance that the state would continue to improve on the partnership existing between it and other nations by creating the enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Responding, Schlagheck said he was at Lagos House to further advance the relationship between his country and Nigeria and lay a solid foundation for improvement, especially with the German-Lagos relationship.

While commending the governor for the various developmental interventions in the state, he said Lagos had shown to Nigeria how the country could overcome its economic challenges and once again become a model for prosperity and progress.