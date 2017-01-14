Buhari hails military’s role in nation building

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their “tremendous” contribution to the survival and development of the country.

Speaking at the Juma’at service held at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, President Buhari, represented by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said the country and its leaders would continue to appreciate the military and provide for the welfare of its members.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Buhari was quoted as saying that apart from the fact that the military symbolised the unity, strength, relevance and sovereignty of Nigeria, the men of the armed forces had helped keep the country safe and united.

Buhari said, “Nobody would have imagined where we would have been if our military does not rise to the occasion every time that we face threats of internal and external aggression.

“These men continue to face the fire to ensure that the people of the Northeastern part of the country are not subjected to the unreasonable dictates of Boko Haram insurgents.

“It is for these reasons that on occasions like this, when we remember our heroes past, all men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who laid down their lives during the first and second world wars, the Civil War and the various internal disturbances like the one caused by Boko Haram, the entire country should unite to appreciate our military and pray for safety as well as victory for the men still on the battlefronts.”