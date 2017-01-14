Why Adeboye appointed national overseer – RCCG

Advertisement

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has again given reasons why the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, announced changes in the structure of the church with the emergence of a national overseer in charge of Nigeria, arguing that he has the backing of God.

Head of the church’s Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, said that a lot of people have been calling “asking us why he took such decision and that what is our legal department doing, but I want to tell you that Daddy Adeboye doesn’t just act or do something unless he hears from God.

“For him to have taken that step saying this is what he will do, God would have asked him to go ahead and take the step that he took.

Immediately after the step, God now started the follow up that we are now seeing because when God wants to do something, He looks for somebody to pick. He is not the President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, or Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, but God has decided to use somebody to do something that may become explosive so that this matter can be resolved,” he noted.

Pastor Adegbiji denied reports that Pastor Adeboye had summoned erstwhile CEO of FRC, Mr. Jim Obazee, who was a zonal pastor in the mission, for certain infractions, explaining that what he said was that “Daddy told us what one of his ministers did without the details of what transpired.”

According to him, Daddy G.O. is not one given to controversy and will naturally not want to be associated with things that are controversial.

He emphasised that Pastor Adeboye remains the General Overseer of the church, while Pastor Joseph Osuolale Obayemi, will be addressed as national overseer in charge of RCCG in Nigeria, stressing that the immediate cause of making the announcement in the case of Nigeria was because of the FRC regulation but the growth in the church has necessitated him to put people in charge of countries.

“At a point in Israel, for example, there was only one parish and the parish pastor there acted as the Overseer of RCCG. We do not use the term ‘general’. If we need anything to do with the president of that country, he is the one that the G.O. will send to the President. There are some places where an RCCG Province covers three countries: like Hong-Kong, Asia, the Pastor-in-charge of that Province will be overseeing three countries hence he is a mini overseer. By the time the work is expanding, each of the countries might now have their overseers,” he explained.

Continuing, Adegbiji explained that in the United Kingdom “we have several regions due to evangelism and the country overseer there is Pastor Agwu Irukwu,” stating that the growth has given rise to the changes.