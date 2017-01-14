Gov. Ugwuanyi seeks US assistance on investment

Advertisement

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has indicated the state’s willingness to share ideas and collaborate with the United States on matters of development.

The governor made the declaration during a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, by the American ambassador, Mr. Stuart Symington, noting that the latter’s visit offers an ample opportunity to build a stronger and mutually beneficial working relationship with the United States.

Governor Ugwuanyi added that the desire of his administration to diversify the state’s economy and attract foreign direct investment in the face of current economic challenges have made a closer collaboration even more imperative.

Soliciting the assistance of the US Embassy in Nigeria with regard to sensitizing business organisations in the United States on the potential within Enugu, as well as facilitating their entry into the state as investors, the governor explained that his administration had listed for commercialisation or privatization, over 17 potentially lucrative state-owned companies and industries dealing in diverse areas of business and production.

“Beside this, we solicit the direct assistance of the United States government in the development of some critical sectors of the state’s economy such as education, healthcare, agriculture and security especially through the provision of modern communication equipment and other gadgets,” Governor Ugwuanyi said, adding that the presence of an international passenger and cargo airport and the establishment of a Free Trade Zone in Enugu as well as the urbanisation initiatives of the government, are additional incentives that boost the state’s economic profile.