Shiites allege plot to unleash violence in IMN’s name

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiites, have raised alarm of an alleged plot by a sponsored group to infiltrate the ranks and file of the Movement to cause violence and hinder the release of the Shiites leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife from detention.

The Shiites also lamented the continued detention of El-Zakyzaky despite a federal high court judgment ordering his release from the Directorate of State Services (DSS) detention.

In a statement by the spokesperson of IMN, Mallam Ibrahim Musa, yesterday, he said that “as the countdown to the 45 days period given by the Federal High Court, Abuja, to federal government, within which to release our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, draws near, fresh devious plots have been uncovered aimed at scuttling the attempts to set the Sheikh free”.

According to Musa, “It is very vital to draw the attention of the general public to the series of evil designs by the authorities to flout court orders that the Sheikh be released along with his wife from illegal detention for over a year”, saying that “information disclosed from very close and reliable sources close to the security services indicates that some agents within and outside the Movement have been commissioned to create an atmosphere that will be used as a bait to contravene the court order”.

Musa stated that one such deceitful move appeared only recently, when a news item from a foremost Government Media tried to portray IMN as factionalised.

He added “We will once again reiterate our age long non-violent posture in pursuits of our goals, it is too late for the authorities to attempt painting the Movement and its leadership black”.