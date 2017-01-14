UNDP empowers NGO to fight corruption

Advertisement

For a better public awareness on the negative impact of corruption, the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) has charged a Taraba State-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Youth Progressive Association in Taraba (TYPA), to go the extra miles to monitor effective implementation of both state and federal government projects in the state.

TYPA had been saddled with the responsibility of sensitising the public on vices associated with corruption.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Jalingo, the Chief Executive Official of TYPA, Boniface Koson, said the organisation has signed an agreement with the UNDP to implement a project on anti-corruption in the state.

Koson noted that an anti-corruption cluster centre has been inaugurated, comprising representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from the 16 councils to advise and correct the citizens on the activities hindering the progress of the state.

Chairman, Taraba State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Benjamin M. Ibisu, said the centre has “a pivotal role to play on the significant upgrade of fiscal prudence in the state, especially if done in strategic partnership with the Financial Regulation Council (FRC) and CSOs with similar objectives.

He admonished all relevant organisations to extend a hand of friendship to the TYPA to succeed in carrying out its UNDP-assigned project.