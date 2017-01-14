Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno, killing 10 terrorists

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army says its troops on Friday repelled an attack launched by Boko Haram terrorists on their location in northern part of Borno State, killing no fewer than 10 of the insurgents in “a decisive blow”.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed that the Boko Haram fighters attempted an attack on troops’ location in Kangarwa village of Kukawa local government.

Kangarwa is situated around the locations where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is currently prospecting for crude oil in the shores of the Lake Chad.

The Nigeria military had established the 119 Battalion and the 133 Special Forces Battalion of 7 Brigade to fortify the area owing to the disrupting activities of Boko Haram in that strategic region

Usman said troops foiled the attack with the support of the Nigerian Air Force which promptly deployed Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance planes.

He disclosed that the attack lasted hours, from the evening of Friday to late night, as troops battled to repell the Boko Haram fighters until the airforce jet came to bolster the offensive by ground troops.

According to the Army spokesman, “The resilient troops repelled the incursion and in the process killed 10 insurgents and wounded several others.

“They recovered, 1 Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-Rifle top covers and 3 Dane Guns with 1 cartridge.

“Others include, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube with 3 bombs, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade charger and smoke grenade, 1 Hand Held (HH) Motorola Radio an antenna, 1 copy of Holy Quran and Boko Haram terrorists flag.

“Unfortunately, three soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the encounter, while 27 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.”