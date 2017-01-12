DSS arrests herbalist, driver for killing UNIOSUN student

Advertisement

Operatives of the Department of State Services in Osun State have arrested a herbalist, simply identified as Jelili and a commercial driver, Elijah Oyebode, for allegedly killing a 400-level student of the Osun State University, Miss. Rofiat Adebisi.

The driver, who was brought before some journalists by the DSS on Thursday confessed that he hypnotised the deceased, who boarded his vehicle from Ipetu Ijesa to Osogbo and he subsequently delivered her to the herbalist, who paid him N10,000.00 as the price of the lady.

He said the herbalist had given him a charm and told him to bring any young lady, who had not given birth to any child. The driver stated that the charm was in his pocket and he only made a body contact with the deceased.

Advertisement

Following the body contact he had with the lady, Oyebode said Adebisi became hypnotised and that he drove her to the residence of the herbalist in Ikirun after other passengers in his vehicle had disembarked.

He said the herbalist paid him and he went and dumped the luggage of the deceased at a bush but while doing that, her phone started ringing and he removed the SIM card from the phone and threw it away.

Oyebode said after this, he gave the phone to one Yusuf, who sold it for N20,000.00 and the proceed was shared equally between him and the seller. The driver said he told Yusuf that a passenger forgot the phone in his vehicle.