Fayose hails N’Assembly’s rejection of Buhari’s ‘anti-people policies’

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has hailed the National Assembly for standing firm against the ‘anti-people policies’ of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress in recent times.

The governor said the persistent rejection of Buhari’s policies by a National Assembly controlled by his own party was an indirect way of passing a vote of no confidence on him, and a call to action for the President and his men.

The governor expressed satisfaction that the lawmakers could now see what he had observed since the beginning of the APC-led Federal Government.

He said the legislators were now standing up in defence of the ordinary Nigerians who suffered the consequences of “bad policies.”

In a release issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said it was heart-warming that the National Assembly helped Nigerians to prevent the planned data tariff increase by the National Communications Commission.

He said, “In the last few months, the National Assembly as an institution has come to the aid of the suffering masses of Nigeria by stopping the Federal Government’s bad policies.

“Some of such major interventions were the stoppage of the planned data tariff increase, resolution urging the Nigeria Customs Service to suspend the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders, and opposition of the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the repairs of its runway and the diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport.

“Particularly, even though elementary economists should know that the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders would cause loss of several thousands of jobs and further price vehicles out of reach of ordinary Nigerians, the Federal Government adopted the policy without minding its adverse effects on Nigerians.

“Also, they knew that a complete shutdown of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and diversion of flights to Kaduna airport will endanger the lives of both local and international air travellers that will have to travel by land from Kaduna to Abuja and further jeopardise the economy of the country.

“Instead of closing the Abuja airport completely, why not use the VIP section?

“It appears this government of President Buhari is just here to inflict hardships on Nigerians and I commend the National Assembly for standing firmly on the side of the masses by showing to the whole world that the President and his government no longer enjoy the confidence of the people, especially the suffering masses.”