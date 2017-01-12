UNIOSUN reads the riot act to student over N2bn unpaid tuition

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, has said the school’s authorities would publish in national newspapers names of students who owe tuition, claiming that some of them had invested the money in the MMM scheme.

Noting that the affected students had owed since their enrollment, Popoola said it had come to the knowledge of the school that most them were enrolled in MMM.

He disclosed that presently, the cumulative debt being owed the school by the students was N2bn.

He said the school had allowed students to pay by installments because of economic meltdown, lamenting that the defaulters had abused the privilege.

He said the institution had concluded arrangements to publish the names of the student-debtors in major media to serve as deterrence and to make them pay.

Again, he said, the affected students would be disallowed from accessing lectures until further notice.

Popoola said, “As part of measures to sanction the students, we have decided that they won’t be allowed to attend classes or write examinations, unless they pay. “We are aware that parents of most defaulting students had given them their school fees and it was revealed that the students had diverted the monies into the MMM scheme.

“The management will use the media to enlighten stakeholders in particular and the general public about the financial position of Osun State University.

“UNIOSUN, being a public institution, is financed from grants from the State Government. The institution relies on school fees from its students and other internally generated revenues. We must commend the efforts of the current administration in the state for the decision to reduce the school fees to a realistic amount, affordable by all students.

“It is disheartening to note that the university has discovered that most of our students still owe school fees running to two billion naira, despite the enviable stable academic calendar operated by the institution.

“If this situation is left to continue this way, the management will be unable to fulfill its financial responsibilities.”

Consequently, he said, the institution’s senate has directed that all students who fail to register will no longer be allowed into lecture rooms or write examinations; and only students who meet the requirements would be allowed to write examination.

Popoola also warned that the policy of 70 per cent class attendance students would be strictly enforced; and that new students would henceforth pay their full tuition for their admission process to be deemed complete.