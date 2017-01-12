Advertisement

Police intercept 84 illegal migrants

Lagos CP Fatai Owoseni
Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said on Thursday in Ikeja, that 84 illegal immigrants were apprehended within the Seme border axis.

The commissioner said that the anti-border patrol team unit intercepted the illegal immigrants between Jan. 9 and Jan.11

Owoseni who spoke while addressing journalists, said they claimed they were travelling to Libya.

“The illegal immigrants claimed they are on their way to Libya, but the manner in which they appeared looked suspicious as they were being conveyed into waiting buses,” he said.

Owoseni added that further investigation will be carried out while the illegal immigrants will be subsequently transferred to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said that police would not allow Lagos to be used as abode for criminal elements.

