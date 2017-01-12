New Senate leader seeks colleagues’ cooperation

Advertisement

The new Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has called on his colleagues to cooperate with him in his new capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Lawan, who made the call at plenary on Thursday, also urged them to work in a bi-partisan manner in the interest of all Nigerians.

He said, “Nigeria is our country, it doesn’t belong to APC, it belongs to Nigerians”.

He further called on his colleagues to collaborate to make life better for Nigerians by making laws that would improve the security of the people and ensure the nation’s economic growth.

“We should put our hands together and ensure stability in the country.

“I urge the cooperation and understanding of my colleagues.

“The Senate started on a shaky foundation, it will end on a solid, stable and successful foundation,”he said.

Lawan commended his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

“I thank the APC caucus for having confidence and trust in my judgement and ability to serve as leader of the Senate.

Advertisement

“I say to the opposition that what the APC caucus has done is for all of us. I am not a leader for the APC caucus; I am a leader of the Senate.

“It is the will of God and we as religious people believe in destiny.

Reacting, the Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio (PDP Akwa-Ibom), said that the PDP caucus believed that the elevation of Sen. Lawan would end “all the grumblings and disaffection affecting the 8th Senate.’’

“We are delighted. We want to note that in spite the situations, the Senate is focused on national issues.

“We are implementing issues on bi-partisan basis. We will continue to remain bi-partisan where the interests of Nigerians are concerned.

“We will support the Senate, the APC caucus and President Muhammadu Buhari on things we believe will take Nigerians out of economic recession.”

Akpabio, however, urged the senate leader to carry all lawmakers along in the discharge of his duties.

In a remark, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, assured Lawan of his colleagues’ support.

He commended former Senate Leader Sen. Ali Ndume for his service to the Senate and for his statesmanship in accepting his fate.