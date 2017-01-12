Advertisement

Nigeria did not cut ties with Taiwan – Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu
The Presidency on Thursday said there was no truth in media reports suggesting that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan.

It said the relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan had been at the level of trade representation and that has not changed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement made available to journalists.

The statement read, “The Presidency dismisses incorrect media reports to the effect that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan.

“The correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be.

“Taiwan trade office is the only Taiwanese representation in Nigeria and Nigeria’s trade office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan.

“Nigeria recognises and will sustain the ‘One China’ policy and nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship.”

