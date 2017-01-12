Police to prosecute dad of 11-year-old boy who killed friend with dane gun

Advertisement

The Ondo State Police Command said on Thursday that it would prosecute Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi, the father of the boy who allegedly killed his friend with a dane gun in Ondo town on Wednesday.

Afolabi’s son, Ayo, 11, reportedly killed his friend, Comfort Emmanuel, with his father’s dane gun at Ayeyemi area of Ondo town while playing with the gun when the father was not home.

The development led the state Police Command to arrest and detain Afolabi and his son for interrogation.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said that Afolabi would face prosecution for negligence, saying it was out of negligence on the part of the suspect when he left the gun within his son’s reach.

He said, “We will round off our investigation. The father of the boy would be charged to court on Monday. He would be charged for negligence. The law would certainly take its due course.

“There is nothing we can do to bring the deceased back to life; the only thing we can do is to ensure justice is done in the matter by arresting the man and taking him to court to go and defend himself before the law and tell the court why he allowed the negligence to happen.”

On the issue of the son, the PPRO explained that the Command would seek legal advice on what to do about the boy.

He said the boy was still in the custody of the Command as at the press time .