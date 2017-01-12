Biafra: Uwazuruike’s followers will lynch him if we expose him – IPOB

Advertisement

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday asked the founder of Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to substantiate his allegation of fraud against the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, or get ready to be exposed.

The group in a press statement in Awka, Anambra state by IPOB’s Deputy leader, Uche Mefor, gave Uwazuruike four days to provide such information.

It maintained that failure to do so, IPOB would bring incriminating evidence against the MASSOB founder that would make his followers to lynch him.

The statement read in part, “On behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra and the entire Biafrans, we are giving Raphael Lebeanya Uwazuruike four days to provide evidence that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu are fraudsters.

“The Punch newspaper on January 10, 2017, reported that Raphael Lebeanya Uwazuruike “described Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB as fraudsters who are out to deceive gullible people.

“We in IPOB at this moment demand that Uwazuruike must provide evidence to prove that Nnamdi and IPOB members under his leadership are fraudsters.

“Uwuzuruike’s evidence must be proven beyond every reasonable doubt.

“The evidence must not be anecdotal or mere conjecture, but verifiable and provable acts of fraud carried out by either Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or members of IPOB.”