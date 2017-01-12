Police kill two suspected armed robbers in Kano

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command said it had killed two suspected armed robbers at Kwanar Dangora village in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Majiya said the suspects were killed on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. by the Special Anti-robbery Squad while on patrol along the Kano – Kaduna Expressway.

“The incident happened at about 2015 hours along Kano–Kaduna Expressway when operatives attached to IGP Special Tactical Squad Monitoring Unit, Kano section and the command’s Special Anti-robbery Squad, were on patrol.

“The operatives ran into the robbery syndicates who blocked the highway with a Golf wagon vehicle with registration number (Bayelsa) YEN 242 XY.

He said on sighting the policemen, the suspects opened fire on them and the police engaged them in a gun duel, and that in the process two of the suspects were killed.

He said about three of the suspects escaped into the bush with bullets wounds.

Majiya said items recovered from the suspects include; one AK 47 rifle with 22 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two AK 47 magazines, cutlasses and assorted charms.

He said the operatives were still in the bush with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

He, however, called on residents of Kwanar Dangora and other neighbouring villages to report to the police any person seen with bullet wounds for necessary action.