Okowa expresses confidence on sustenance of peace in Niger Delta

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed confidence that the prevailing peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta would be sustained.

The governor dropped the hint yesterday when the Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, His Excellency, Stuart Syminton, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

Okowa expressed delight that for more than four months, pipeline vandalism has not been experienced in the creeks, especially those in Delta State.

“We are doing a lot to ensure that we have peace and it is our hope that we sustain the peace, it is in our best interest to do so. We are looking forward to a peaceful and progressive 2017,” Governor Okowa said.

He said it is in the collective interest of all stakeholders for the peace to be sustained, and commended the USA government for doing business in Nigeria, especially in Delta State.

Governor Okowa assured investors that Delta State is safe for business, observing that the people are friendly and accommodating to visitors.

Earlier, the Ambassador who was accompanied by top embassy officials disclosed that they were in the state to see how to deepen their business relationship with the people.

