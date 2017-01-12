Sokoto govt redeems N12m pledge to Quran recitation winners

Advertisement

Sokoto State Government has redeemed its N12m pledge to 21 winners of the state’s 2016/2017 Quran recitation competition that ended in Tambuwal town on January 3.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Alhaji Ahmed Baba-Altine, said this in Sokoto on Thursday.

He said the prize money was given to winners in the six categories of the competition namely the 2 hizbs, 10 hizbs, 20 hizbs, 40 hizbs, 60 hizbs with tajweed only and 60 hizbs with tajweed, as well as tafseer.

He added that the lowest prize was N150,000, while the highest was N1m, given to each of the two highest winners comprising of a male and a female.

Baba-Altine said, “Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State additionally donated a Hajj seat to the highest male winner and his father, while the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, gave him a motorcycle.

“In the same vein, the highest female winner got a Hajj seat and another one for her mother, while she got bridal items from the sultan.”

Baba-Altine further said that the state coordinator of the competition was given a vehicle by Gov. Tambuwal.

He added that the Board would as from the 2017/2018 edition of the competition, organise two separate versions for male and female participants.

“This is to make the competition to be in tune with global standards, as well as give women more chances to participate.”