Shettima lauds UNHCR for support to Borno households

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday commended the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for donating building materials to 2,000 beneficiaries in six local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the beneficiaries were from Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Damboa, Dikwa and Mafa local government areas.

Shettima made the commendation at the flagging off ceremony in Konduga town on Tuesday.

He said the gesture would enable victims of insurgency; particularly the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have shelter as they voluntarily return home.

Shettima said the gesture was timely as the state government through the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) had commenced massive reconstruction process of destroyed communities across the 27 local government areas of the state.

He called on other humanitarian agencies to assist Borno in its trying moment, specifically now that peace has returned and more IDPs were returning to their communities.