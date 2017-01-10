Four killed in herdsmen, farmers clash in Niger

Advertisement

At least four people have been confirmed dead and several others injured during clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sabon Daga area of Bosso local government area of Niger State.

The clash which started on Tuesday morning lasted several hours.

The fight broke out few days after cattle rustlers attacked Angwa Umadi village in Shiroro local government area of the state, killing a Senior Secondary School (SSS) two student and wounding 15 others.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, confirmed the attack, saying four people have been confirmed dead from both sides.

He said the trouble began when the Fulani herdsmen wanted their cattle to graze on the Gbagyi farmers’ farmland.

“The farmers resisted and that led to the clash,” the PPRO said.

Elkana said the situation has been brought under control since the deployment of security agents to the village.