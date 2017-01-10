Fuel queues resurface in Sokoto

Advertisement

Fuel queues have resurfaced in Sokoto city and its environs, causing untold hardship to motorists.

A News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent reports that the queues, which resurfaced a week ago, have become worse in the last two days.

Some of the filling stations belonging to independent marketers have jerked up the price of a litre of petrol to N150.

At the NNPC mega stations and filling stations run by major marketers, the queues were longer, as they have maintained the official price of N145 per litre.

Some of the motorists on queue expressed displeasure over the situation and urged the government to act fast before it degenerates into a major problem.

A motorist, Ahmed Salisu, said: “We were happy that fuel scarcity even during the yuletide had become history, only for it to rear its ugly head now.

“Efforts must be made to curb the problem, most especially with the current socioeconomic realities in the country.”

Another motorist, Tina Moses, said the situation was a cause for concern and government must take immediate action.

Mohammed Makera, Sokoto State Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources, assured that the problem would soon ease off.

Makera said: “Petroleum supply from the NNPC Depot in Gusau to the state however rose to about 23 trucks on Monday.

“Expectedly, the problem will soon ease up as the Federal Government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure adequate supply, nationwide.

“Officials of the department have embarked on sustained monitoring and surveillance and any marketer found wanting will face necessary sanctions.”

Makera appealed for more patience from Nigerians, and to avoid panic buying in view of its associated dangers.