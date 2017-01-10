DSS arrests 4 fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos

Advertisement

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has recorded major successes against Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers across the country.

In a report released on Tuesday by Tony Opuiyo on behalf of the agency, the secret service said its operatives arrested on 10 January in Oko Oba area of Lagos state four suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram and nine others in various parts of the country.

The suspects picked in Lagos were identified as Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar. They were suspected to have fled to Lagos state to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the North East.

The service also arrested on 10 January a kingpin of the sect in Okene town, Adavi LGA, Kogi State.

Identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, he was said to be the leader of the Boko Haram sect in Okene, responsible for the coordination of Boko Haram activities in Okene axis of Kogi State.

Operatives of the agency also said two fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were arrested at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba State on New Year’s day.

The suspects, Bale Kolomi GREMA and Kolomi ADBA-AJI were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno State, where they were involved in Boko haram terrorist activities.

On 7 January, one Muhammad AUWAL was arrested at Andaza village, Kiyawa LGA of Bauchi State in connection with terrorist activities. AUWAL who was arrested with the sum of three hundred thousand Naira (N300,000.00) on him, is believed to be a drug supplier to the boko haram sect in Sambisa Forest.

Advertisement

Similarly, Abdulkarim DAHIRU, a key terrorist commander and an indigene of Okengwa, Okene LGA of Kogi State, was arrested at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja. Suspect was identified as the main coordinator of several kidnappings as well as other robbery activities in Kogi and Edo States.

In a related development, on 6 January, one Paul ALI (aka Simplee), a high profile leader of a kidnap syndicate was arrested at Hill Flower Hotel, Asaga Ohafia, Abia State. ALI, who operates camps at Ikot Abasi and Mbo LGAs of Akwa Ibom State, is responsible for notable kidnap incidents across the Niger Delta.

“He is also a member of the Bakassi Strike Force (BSF) which has carried out attacks against oil installations in the area. At the time of his arrest, ALI, with his associate, Chidiebere Kanu was planning the kidnap of a Federal Lawmaker and an expatriate. Kanu is at present at large.

The service reported that security operations conducted from 3 to 7 January, across some flashpoints in Lagos State led to the arrest of seven kidnap suspects.

Six of them identified as Gilbert Koku Nelson, John Nelson, Adekoya Kazeem, Muhammad Lawal, Abu Yahro and Kelvin Nwanaji were arrested in connection with the kidnap of a management staff of Dangote Company.

The two (2) other suspects, Abdullahi BELLO, a Custom Officer and Bello GUMEL, were apprehended at Navy Town, Ojo LGA, and Naval Base, Alakija, respectively, in connection with the kidnap of another Custom Officer, on 20 December, 2016. Members of the gang specialized in spying on senior company executives and laying ambush for kidnap and robbery operations for huge ransoms.