I got oral approval before building Reigner Bible Church – Apostle Weeks

The General overseer and owner of the collapse Reigner Bible Church in Uyo, Apostle Dr. Akan Weeks, has stated that he got an oral approval from Uyo Capital City Development Authority UCCDA before he commenced construction work on the church.

Akan Weeks in his testimony before the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate the cause of the collapse church in Uyo on December 10 2016 said that he did seeks approval from UCCDA before commencing work on the building of his church contrary to speculations.

According to him, all relevant document required including architectural designs of the church were submitted through one Etido Udo a staff of the authority with the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naria being charges.

“My lord, I actually applied with all the relevant documents for approval before we commence construction of the Reigner Bible church.”

After submitting the documents and filled the forms at UCCDA office I was asked to pay the sum of three Hundred Thousand naira which they call approval fee.

The Three Thousand Naira was paid through one Etido Udo a staff of the authority who gave me an oral approval, he stated.

Apostle Weeks also disclosed that on December 4th 2017 one of the staffs of the authority called him on phone and after sympathizing with him on the incident he said he would like to see him.

He said he would like to return all the documents that had earlier been submitted through him to me but I told him that I cannot see him as I am very sick but directed him to my lawyer.

I was surprised to hear from my lawyer that all the documents which I had submitted to UCCDA including the sum of Three Hundred Thousand naira fees charged had been returned.

The pastor, who also denied claims by the UCCDA’s head of Town Planning Department, Effiong Akpan, that the church building had been marked for demolition five different times, said at no time did UCCDA official marked the building for demolition.

Under cross examination by his counsel, Ini Ekpo, Akan Weeks said no part of the church building was marked and no stop work notice was pasted on the wall of the church before it collapsed as claimed by officials of UCCDA.

He said: “They (UCCDA) did not mark the building for demolition. Officials of UCCDA never came to mark ‘X’ to the church building. I never authorized anybody to remove the central pillar. I am not competent to do so because I am a layman.”

“I was given approval in principle through a telephone call by Mr Etido Udoh, who came to my office to collect N300, 000 as approval fee to commence building in 2015,” he said.

He added that on January 4, 2017, Mr. Udoh returned the N300,000 and documents without any official receipt from Uyo Capital City Development Authority.

Weeks, who puts the contract sum for the roofing of the collapsed church building at N26million, said several experts tender for the job after which the church gave the job to one Mr. Idonreyin Daniel of White Steel Integrated Services.

He told the commission that all the materials used for the construction of the church were modern including hiring the best of hands in the building industry.

According to him, Architect Abimbola Oke, a renown architect Uwem Okoko of HENSEK Construction Company and Idoreying Daniel, among others, were employed to handle the construction of the collapsed church building.

When counsel to the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, and Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Aniekan Akpan, asked Weeks while sending invitations out for his consecration as a Bishop if he told the invitees to come with their safety gears since the building was not completed, Weeks said he did not.

He said: “I did not inform the public to come to the church with safety gear and I did not provide any. I am not the engineer. There were site engineers and architect. They were the ones who supervised the job. My job as a pastor is to sign cheque and fund the job.” he stated.