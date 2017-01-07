NTDC to be professionalised – Ag. boss

Advertisement

Mrs Mariel Rae-Omoh, the acting Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), says she will professionalise the corporation in order to maximise its potential.

Rae-Omoh, who made this known at her maiden interaction with the staff on Saturday in Abuja, promised to unite stakeholders as well as develop a template for the organisation.

She pledged to place staff members in positions where their professional strength and abilities would maximally be utilised to achieve the corporation’s mandate.

“I am very familiar with the terrain and I know where the shoe pinches the Nigerian tourism industry and the corporation; so we must move from where it is to where it ought to be.

“By the grace of God and with the cooperation of the staff, and stakeholders in the industry, I will explore my expertise in the industry to propel the expected development in the industry,’’ the acting director-general assured.

She said that drawing from her membership of the Institute for Tourism Professionals; she appreciated the importance of periodic meetings with the stakeholders in the industry in developing the sector.

Advertisement

“Hence I will ensure synergy between my administration and the stakeholders, through constant dialogue.

“I therefore call for unity among the staff because we can only record greater achievements and move the corporation forward, if we are united in the pursuit of our goals.”

While commending the immediate past administration of Sir Boniface Eboka for the remarkable achievements in the short period he served, Rae-Omoh disclosed that her administration would build projects for the corporation.

Responding on behalf of the workers, Mr Martins Ohiemi, the Chairman, Almagamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) of the corporation, thanked the acting director-general for the forum.

“We thank and commend the Ag DG who is a very versatile lady, a professional, and a seasoned administrator to bring her wealth of experience to bear.

“And as a union we pledge our total support for this new administration,’’ the labour leader declared.