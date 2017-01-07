Gov. Obiano to construct 111 roads in 90 days

Advertisement

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has said that 111 roads have been earmarked for construction in the dry season.

Obiano, who disclosed this on Saturday in Awka, said the roads were in areas with prospects for the realisation of agriculture, commerce and industrial vision.

He said that the roads would cut across the three Senatorial districts of the state.

“It would be done to standard due to the anticipated heavy duty trucks conveying products to and from the project sites,’’ the governor said.

He described the year 2016 as a year of breakthrough for the state.

According to him, the state government would intensify efforts to ensure that the economy of the state remain viable to alleviate the impact of the present economic recession on the people.

Obiano said he had initiated short-term policies to guarantee the state’s continued march toward greater achievements.

“This government is more focused on building strong institutions for a viable model for subsequent administrations to consolidate on,’’ the governor said.

“I am committed to seeing through my social contract with the people,’’ he said.