FG to introduce new reward system for civil servants

The Head of Service in Nigeria, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, says the Federal Government will introduce a new reward system for civil servants to encourage innovations.

The new reward system which she referred to as “Entrepreneurship Development and Commercial Orientation Strategy” will help to grow government’s revenue.

She says when implemented, the strategy will encourage civil servants to put in their best in service.

Promotion of staff in the civil service is determined mainly by one’s academic qualifications and the number of years one has put in the service.

Analysts argue that this method has not encouraged much innovation in the civil service, as many government agencies were unable to generate revenue that would sustain their operations.

However, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, argued that more was needed to get the best from civil servants.

There are over 90,000 federal civil servants in Nigeria, obviously a huge workforce for the government to drive its policies and grow the economy.