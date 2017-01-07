North East: Committee adopts ‘Buhari Plan’

Advertisement

The Presidential Committee for North East Initiative has developed a framework of action which it tagged as the “Buhari Plan’’ to ensure the rehabilitation of the victims of insurgency and the reconstruction of their communities.

Mr Mohammed Danjuma, Head of Programme, Management and Coordination, of the committee disclosed during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on Saturday, in Abuja.

Danjuma said the journey towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Northeast and its recovery efforts in 2017 required effective coordination with PCNI piloting the agenda.

He explained that the humanitarian crises has been heightened following the liberation of more people from Boko Haram held territories leaving many of them in dire need of humanitarian and psychological assistance.

Danjuma said the multiple humanitarian actors on the field, who are operating in silos, had also led to duplication of efforts which was further worsened by the lack of coordination.

These, he said, have led to lack accountability and transparency.

He said this was prompted the committee to adopt the Buhari plan, which is optimised to direct and guide the delivery of all North-east intervention initiatives.