Advertisement

North East: Committee adopts ‘Buhari Plan’

North East: Committee adopts ‘Buhari Plan’
President Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

The Presidential Committee for North East Initiative has developed a framework of action which it tagged as the “Buhari Plan’’ to ensure the rehabilitation of the victims of insurgency and the reconstruction of their communities.

Mr Mohammed Danjuma, Head of Programme, Management and Coordination, of the committee disclosed during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on Saturday, in Abuja.

Danjuma said the journey towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Northeast and its recovery efforts in 2017 required effective coordination with PCNI piloting the agenda.

Advertisement

He explained that the humanitarian crises has been heightened following the liberation of more people from Boko Haram held territories leaving many of them in dire need of humanitarian and psychological assistance.

Danjuma said the multiple humanitarian actors on the field, who are operating in silos, had also led to duplication of efforts which was further worsened by the lack of coordination.

These, he said, have led to lack accountability and transparency.

He said this was prompted the committee to adopt the Buhari plan, which is optimised to direct and guide the delivery of all North-east intervention initiatives.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.