Rivers decries dismissal of 6 policemen attached to Wike

The Rivers Government on Saturday decried the dismissal of six policemen attached to Gov. Nyesom Wike by the Nigeria Police, describing it as “with infinite sadness”.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George, made the assertion in a statement in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Force Headquarters had on Friday announced the dismissal of the policemen over their alleged roles in the Dec.10 rerun elections in Rivers.

The police authorities cited “unprofessional conduct’’ as reason for the punitive measure against the officers.

Tam-George alleged that the policemen were “subjected to a secret and unfair trial, on totally fictitious charges of professional misconduct” in connection with the legislative rerun elections in the state on Dec. 10, 2016.

“This is a tragic day for professionalism and the respect for human rights in the Nigeria Police.

“The dismissed officers committed no crime, other than foil a carefully orchestrated electoral heist by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in collusion with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police.

“The claim by the police that the affected officers misused their firearms, while in the convoy of Gov. Wike on Dec. 10, 2016 is a wrong and cruel fabrication.

“Gov. Wike did not depart from his official premises on the day of the election, and therefore, had no use for an armed convoy.

“We urge Nigerians to demand the immediate reinstatement of these officers, and for the Inspector-General of Police to allow an independent inquiry,” Tam-George said.