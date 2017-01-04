Advertisement

Buhari approves redeployment of permanent secretaries

Buhari approves redeployment of permanent secretaries
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Winifred Oyo-Ita.
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the redeployment of three Federal Permanent Secretaries.

A statement by Haruna Imrana, Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), said a circular conveying the deployment was signed by the HCSF, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Mr. Imrana said Folashade Yemi-Esan, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education was moved to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Advertisement

Jamila Shu’ara, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was moved to Federal Ministry of Education.

Christian Chineyekka Ohaa of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports was deployed to Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the statement, the handing over of the affected permanent secretaries should be completed on or before Tuesday Jan.10.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.