Adamawa sets up committee to shut IDPs camps

Adamawa Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh
The Adamawa State Government on Wednesday said it has set up a committee to handle all the Internally Displaced Persons camps that would be shut down in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a security meeting in Yola.

The state government had on December 28 announced that all Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state would be shut down in January.

Sajoh said that the committee would liaise with all relevant stakeholders on how to evacuate the IDPs to their respective states.

Sajoh said: “At the meeting, a committee was set up to consolidate the evacuation of the remaining IDPs and to shut down the camps.

“The committee will also collaborate with all relevant stakeholders on IDPs matters to ensure smooth and effective evacuation of the IDPs.”

He said that the meeting also resolved on the need for a massive enlightenment of the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious movement.

