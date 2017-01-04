Shekau’s whereabouts unknown – Army

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared that the whereabouts of the leader of the Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, remained unknown.

It also disclosed that three suicide female bombers were killed at Madagali in Adamawa State.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri, the head of the nation’s counter-insurgency operation (Operation Lafiya Dole), Major General Lucky Irabor, said the claim that Shekau has relocated to somewhere in Kala-Balge, in Borno North is a rumour that the military is yet to substantiate.

He said the whereabouts of Abubakar Shekau is largely unknown to the military, insisting that: “If I know where Shekau is now, I will grab his balls.”

He however insisted that the war against the insurgency has been won by the military but that it is now time to for everyone to contribute towards winning peace in the North East region.

He said, “it is now time for all Nigerians to contribute in the battle to win peace in the North East with the Nigerian troops having won the war against insurgency for the nation.”