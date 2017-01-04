INEC receives 120 case files on election violence

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has received 120 case files from the police for the prosecution of electoral offenders from 2015 till date.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he received the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Investigative Panel on December 10 Rivers State legislative rerun election on Wednesday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Yakubu said 61 out of the files had been successfully prosecuted through the INEC collaboration with security agencies on the matter.

He said, “We have cooperated with the security agencies particularly the police in prosecuting electoral offenders.

“Since 2015 general elections and the rerun elections in 2016, we have received 120 case files from the police for prosecution.

“I am happy to say that we have so far recorded 61 successful prosecutions as a result of the cooperation with the security agencies.

“The biggest one came after the disruption of the April 2016 rerun elections in Kano state, in a constituency in Minjibir local government area.

“In the election, over 40 offenders were successfully prosecuted in a joint effort between the commission and the security agency. The highest number of prosecution the commission has ever achieved.”