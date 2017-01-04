Lawyer criticises Ekiti Assembly for indulging governor

Advertisement

An Akure-based activist and lawyer, Mr Morakinyo Ogele, on Wednesday criticised the 26-member all-PDP Ekiti State House of Assembly, saying it characterised laxity.

He said it looked the other way while the constitution was being breached on daily basis by the executive arm, and had not questioned the way public funds were being spent by the executive.

Ogele, in an open letter dated Jan.3, 2017, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, expressed dismay that the lawmakers had turned themselves into “slave boys of the governor”.

He said the legislators had by that failed to act as check and balance to the executive as provided by the nation’s constitution, and that their inaction amounted to a gross betrayal of trust of those who elected them into office.

Ogele, the National Coordinator of Ekiti Redemption Group (ERG), said he was writing the letter as both an indigene and in the public interest.

According to him, the state legislature has been turned into a circus show rather than serious business of lawmaking, degenerating to the extent of allowing the governor to address them wearing military camouflage

The letter titled: Re: Inability to Perform Your Primary Duties and Negligence of Your Constitutional Functions as Members of Ekiti State House of Assembly”, said in part:

“Viewing your activities since you were sworn in as members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, you have neglected, failed and refused to perform your constitutional roles and duties for peace and good governance of Ekiti State

“Without doubt, the Executive arm of Ekiti State government has been left ajar, hence the governor has been daily breaching the constitution he swore to protect with impunity”.

According to Ogele, it calls for concern that the executive arm of government has been running the government with cocktail of unprecedented gross misconduct, despite the constitutionally allowed checks by the Assembly.