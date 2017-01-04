Advertisement

Ndigbo are not informed, 70% don’t read newspaper, listen to radio – Imo commissioner

Imo state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Hon. Obinna Nshirim, Wednesday, said:”70 percent of Ndigbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.”

He stated this, in a government-owned radio station, Imo Broadcasting Coporation, IBC, Owerri.

Nshirim made this remark as part of what he “discovered” during the yuletide season.

He said:”while others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving all over the places because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people”, as well as” to get feed back from them.”

In what could be described as a shocking experience,”while going round I discovered to my horror, few things, that our people are not informed.

“70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.”

“I keep telling you, we say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket”, he simply put.

