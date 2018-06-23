Adamawa Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed 24 more new cases of cholera in the state.

A statement on cholera update issued by the Information Officer of the ministry, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, said the new cases, which has no death, were recorded in Maiha, Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas.

It said 10 cases were recorded in Mubi South, eight in Maiha and six in Mubi North.

It said that epidemiological summary of the cases so far as from May 1 to June 22 showed that 1,388 cases with 25 deaths were recorded in the four affected local government areas of Hong, Maiha, Mubi North and Mubi South.

Hong with fatality rate of 0 per cent recorded seven cases with no death, Maiha also has fatality rate of 0 per cent with 16 cases recorded with no death.

Mubi North has 557 cases with 13 deaths or fatality rate of 2.1 per cent, while Mubi South with fatality rate of 1.5 per cent recorded 808 cases with 12 deaths.