President Buhari begins mediatory role in The Gambia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commenced his mediatory role in the political impasse in The Gambia in accordance with the mandate given to him by the Economic Community of West African States.

The political impasse in the country started when President Yahya Jammeh who had earlier conceded defeat in the country’s presidential election after a 22-year rule later recanted, asking for fresh polls to be conducted by a “god-fearing and independent electoral commission.”

The ECOWAS which has insisted that Jammeh must quit the stage for the President-elect, Adama Barrow, on January 19, 2017 had at its summit in Abuja on December 17 chosen Buhari as the Mediator for The Gambia with Ghana’s outgoing President, Mr. John Mahama, as Co-Mediator.

A statement on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, indicated that Buhari had activated the process for the execution of the task given to him.

Shehu said based on the President’s directive, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is leading a Mediation Support Team that will be working with the team of the Co-Mediator, President Mahama.

He disclosed that the committee has started consultations with leaders in the sub-region as well as international partners.

He said, “The main task of the Mediation Support Team is to undertake the first phase of the preparatory and support work that would lead to a high level meeting of the Mediator (President Buhari) and the stakeholders.

“President Muhammadu Buhari remains optimistic that a peaceful resolution of the problem, in line with the laws and the constitution of The Gambia is possible before the January 19, 2017 inauguration date of the new President.”

Th ECOWAS summit also gave the terms of reference of Buhari’s team to include ensuring the safety of the President-Elect, Adama Barrow, the political leaders and the entire population; upholding the result of the presidential election held on December 1, 2016 and ensuring that the President-elect is sworn into office on January 19, 2017, in conformity with the constitution of the country.