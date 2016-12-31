Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, others grace Tambuwal daughter’s wedding

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari was among thousands of well-wishers who graced the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto on Saturday.

Buhari was represented by the Leader of the Federal Government delegation and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami.

Other members of the delegation included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, Defence Minister, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, as well as the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Also among the delegation were Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and the Sarkin-Fulanin Daura, Alhaji Musa Haro.

The event was also attended by the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, among other dignitaries.