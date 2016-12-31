Lagos lawmakers promise more populist bills in 2017

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2017 legislative year, Lagos lawmakers have renewed their pledge to enact more people-oriented laws to promote good governance and accelerated development in the state.

To this end, the assemblymen said they would hit the ground running when they resume plenary on Jan. 3.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a party held on Friday at the assembly complex to mark the end of 2016 legislative year.

In his comment, the State House of Assembly spokesman, Mr Tunde Braimoh, said the House had penciled down many activities for 2017, promising that it would surpass its achievements in 2016 in the new year.

Braimoh, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, said the House would keep faith with the subsisting contract with the people of the state.

He told NAN:“2017 legislative year will be full of activities. Lagosians should expect better representation and more bills that will make our society a better place to live.

“We have sworn not to compromise our mandate; so we will for the best help to move Lagos State forward with a robust synergy between the legislative arm and the executive.”

The lawmaker commended the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, for what he called his exemplary leadership.

Also speaking, Mr Rotimi Olowo, the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning said: “We are going to pass many bills in 2017, among them is the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

“At least,five bills will be passed in January and I believe 2017 will be a better year.”

Olowo (APC-Somolu I) reiterating their non-compromising stance in 2017, however, urged residents to be faithful in paying their taxes promptly to help the government deliver on its mandate.

For Mr Moshood Oshun, the House Committee on Public Account (State) chairman, the outgoing year is a wonderful year with some landmark achievements.

Oshun (APC-Lagos Mainland II) said, “2016 is a wonderful year for the House. We have cause to sit down and appreciate God.

“We will never fail Lagosians. 2017 is going to be a better year for Lagosians.”

Addressing members of staff earlier, the Speaker commended staff for their commitment to the service of the state.

Obasa said: “I thank all of you (workers) from the man at the gate to the Acting Clerk/Permanent Secretary of the House for your support, faithfulness and loyalty.

“Without you this noble House would not have achieved anything. I commend you for doing your duties well and I will continue to appreciate you.

“I want to call on you to show more commitment to your work so that this institution will move to more enviable heights and this is achievable in the New Year.”

Obasa said lawmakers were committed to do better in the coming year.

NAN reports that the House of Assembly gave awards to some members of staff that excelled in the out-going year.