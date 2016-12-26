Gov. Wike sues for inter-ethnic cooperation in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has said that inter-ethnic harmony and cooperation is critical to the development aspirations of the state government.

Wike said this in a keynote address at the 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide in Rumuche, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, noted that his administration’s desire to evenly develop the state could only materialise in an atmosphere of peace.

He, therefore, called on leaders of the Ikwerre ethnic block to work with other ethnic groups to create the enabling environment for rapid socio-economic development in Rivers.

Wike restated the commitment of his administration to ensure that all local government areas in the state benefit from development projects.

He said that the road projects, which he earlier promised to execute in four Ikwerre speaking local government areas, would be completed in one year.

“Let us work together to develop Rivers State. By working together with other ethnic groups, we will definitely move the state forward.

“As leaders of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, we must contribute meaningfully to the development of our communities by enhancing peace and unity,” he said.

Wike said that the success of the state government’s amnesty programme in Ikwerre and Emohua had led to relative peace in the two local government areas.

The governor urged the Ogbakor Ikwerre leadership to work with other stakeholders to ensure participation of their people in the forthcoming national census.

Earlier, the outgoing President General of the organisation, Prof. Augustine Onyeozu, commended the governor for identifying with the Ikwerre cause at all times.

According to him, Wike has been responsible for most of the successes recorded by the organisation in the promotion of the Ikwerre ethnic group.