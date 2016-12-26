Dogara restores my hope in youths – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the leadership style of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has restored his hope in Nigerian youths.

He eulogised the Speaker for what he described as his superb and remarkable leadership qualities and democratic passion.

Atiku, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, gave the eulogy in a congratulatory message to the Speaker who turned 49 on Monday.

The former Vice President said this in a statement to mark Dogara’s birthday anniversary.

Atiku said he had watched the Speaker’s leadership style with keen interest and discovered that he was one of Nigeria’s most skilful politicians who had demonstrated amazing leadership qualities at such vibrant young age.

He recalled that Dogara impressed him greatly by the way he handled the leadership crisis in the House when it was inaugurated by dousing tension and restoring sanity.

The Turakin Adamawa also noted that the Speaker demonstrated what he called “maturity, calmness, patience and finesse” to rebuild confidence and sustain unity in the House.

The statement quoted Atiku, as saying “Speaker Dogara has proved his weight in gold and wowed even the most stubborn skeptics about his capability for the exalted responsibility.

“I am proud of what you have achieved so far in terms of sustaining unity and harmony in the House. Your performance is impressive and I would always support you in the endeavour to achieve unity not only in the House, but also in our Party, the APC.

“You have given me hope that, if given a chance, our youth can perform wonders. As your savour the joy of this happy occasion, I wish you more good health, greater fulfillments and long life in the service of Nigeria and Nigerians.”