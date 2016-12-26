Pensioners demand N18bn arrears in Adamawa

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Adamawa branch, has demanded for the payment of N18bn outstanding pension allowances owed by the Adamawa Government.

The state Chairman of NUP, Mr Samson Almuru, on Monday complained that for the past three years no single state or local government retired worker was captured in the pension payroll.

He said, “Unpaid amount for the State Government Pensioners as at November 2016 is N11, 534,572,964.59.

“And a total amount of unpaid pension allowance for the Local Government Pensioners is N7,150,000,000.”

He urged prominent citizens of the state to appeal to the state government to pay the retirees their legitimate allowances.

He said many retirees are finding it difficult to take care of themselves and their families, while many were dying because of “acute poverty’’.