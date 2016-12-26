Gov. Dickson applauds security agencies in Bayelsa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Monday attributed the peace and safety prevailing in the state to the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of security agencies.

A statement signed by Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Chief Press Secretary to Dickson, quoted the governor as making the commendation at a cocktail in honour of security chiefs in the state.

Dickson was quoted as saying: “Sometimes security personnel paid dearly with their lives while carrying out their constitutional duties.”

He said that his administration had also provided first class security infrastructure in place in order to keep the state safe and to complement the efforts of security agencies.

The governor said that the expectation of his government was to ensure that Bayelsa attained a higher status in terms of security even as the state is the safest in the Niger Delta region.

Advertisement

“Government has put first class security infrastructure to keep the state safe to protect the tourism industry for visitors and investors.

“Making Bayelsa safe is the responsibility of all in order to protect the investments in the state.

“As world class infrastructure without security is a wasteful investment that will not attract anybody or investors,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemolusi, warned perpetrators of criminal activities in the state of hard times.

He was quoted as assuring residents of the determination of security agencies to keep the state safe and peaceful during this festive period.

The police commissioner also commended Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the security agencies to operate and function effectively.