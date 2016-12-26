Air Force tasks personnel on discipline, synergy

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has charged its personnel to remain discipline and uphold military traditions wherever they find themselves.

The Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) Oshodi, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Augustine Jekennu, stated this at the NAF regimental dinner held at the headquarters, Logistics Command, Lagos.

Jekennu reminded the personnel that discipline was the bedrock of the military, urging them to also uphold the spirit of comradeship with other security agencies.

He said: “The regimental dinner is an age old tradition of the military worldwide. Its essence is to foster camaraderie and corporation among the troops. It’s an opportunity for the hosting unit to relate with other agencies for better interservice corporation.

“I use this opportunity to urge personnel to remain disciplined and to imbibe military traditions. Let the older officers teach the younger ones the rules guiding regimental dinner. I noticed some flaws in the course of the dinner such as people talking across table. Some of those lapses ought to be corrected and we can only achieve it by teaching the younger ones.”

At the dinner were the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, AVM Ibrahim Yahaya, President Mess Committee (PMC), Air Commodore EJ Udenyi, Lagos Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni and Commander, Operation AWATSE, Brig.-Gen. Julius Ogbobe, among others.

Owoseni described the dinner as wonderful, adding that it would help security agencies work better together.

He said: “We have been working closely together and would continue to do so. We also need to socialise together. The more we have dinners like this, the more we instill discipline and perfect our etiquette.”