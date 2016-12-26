Advertisement

Suspected hoodlums attack PDP chief in Akwa Ibom

Prince Uwem Ita-Etuk

Suspected hoodlums have attacked a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Prince Uwem Ita-Etuk, during the party’s N19m empowerment programme on Monday in Akwa Ibom State.

Ita-Etuk, who is an immediate past Commissioner for Food Sufficiency in the state, was said to be hosting PDP members and supporters in his residence at Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, when hoodlums tried to seize the N19m meant for the empowerment programme.

A statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Abasifreke Effiong, said, “Scores of suspected hoodlums have attempted to cart away money for the empowerment of Ibesikpo Asutan people at Prince Ita Etuk’s residence.

“The incident took place minutes after the annual Christmas meeting of members and supporters of the PDP.

“The party was giving out N19m to supporters of the party when the hoodlums walked in and attacked guests at the event.”

